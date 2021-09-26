Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 24,461,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,641,883. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.