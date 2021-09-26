The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Lifted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,090 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 2.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $101,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 38,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 10,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 554,900 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,161,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,590,000 after acquiring an additional 239,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 912,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,818. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

