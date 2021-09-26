Tacita Capital Inc Purchases Shares of 595 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $125.10. 3,115,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,688. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.74. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,808 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

