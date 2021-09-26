$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.47. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.58.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,393. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $118.03 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,780,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

