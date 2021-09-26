Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 353,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 973.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $5,581,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

