Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 353,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 973.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $5,581,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.