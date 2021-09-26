Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,730. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

