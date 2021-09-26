BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.87 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $7.87 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,338.93 or 1.00113721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.21 or 0.07029862 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.41 or 0.00758629 BTC.

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

