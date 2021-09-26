Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.75). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.25.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.89 on Tuesday, reaching $247.06. 228,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

