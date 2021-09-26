ACENT (ACE) Price Down 16.3% This Week

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACENT has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00130399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043883 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,934,423 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

