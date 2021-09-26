Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.0287 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $11,099.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

