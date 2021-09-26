Analysts Anticipate Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.32. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%.

ERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins upped their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 2,487,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 2,245,664 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $12,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

