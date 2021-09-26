Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,281 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $48,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,018,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $179,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $319.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.