Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $25.42 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $25,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after acquiring an additional 96,356 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $679.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.58 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

