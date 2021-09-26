CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $80.04 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 559,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 33,322 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $80,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,497,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100,915 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 694,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,209,000 after purchasing an additional 161,602 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.88. 4,554,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,763. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

