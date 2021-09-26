CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,894,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,434,544 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.1% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.92% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $395,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $73,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.23. 2,177,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,914. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

