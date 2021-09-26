Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 41,617 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,617 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $236,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,016. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

