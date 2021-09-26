Ninety One UK Ltd Has $268.30 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $268,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 198,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 742.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,200,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.57.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.80 and a 52-week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

