More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,640.21

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. More Coin has a total market cap of $105,640.21 and approximately $57.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00130399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043883 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

