EOSDT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,690.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002283 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $1,690.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,338.93 or 1.00113721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.21 or 0.07029862 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.41 or 0.00758629 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

