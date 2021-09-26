Zacks: Analysts Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $5.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post $5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.42. W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $4.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $22.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $23.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,587,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,789,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.35. 139,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $339.80 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

