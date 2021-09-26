Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $207.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

