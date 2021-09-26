Windsor Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

PSK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 176,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

