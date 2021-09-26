Marcho Partners LLP Has $7.77 Million Stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Marcho Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,977 shares during the period. Altimeter Growth accounts for about 0.5% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimeter Growth stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,460. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

