Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,390 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 1.7% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $58,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Nutrien by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Nutrien by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Nutrien by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NTR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. 1,183,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.