Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 3,066 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.09 on Friday, reaching $358.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,977 shares of company stock worth $330,025,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

