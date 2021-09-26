Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2,665.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.96. 18,784,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,426,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.99. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $995.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total transaction of $2,176,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.