Windsor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

JMST remained flat at $$51.09 during midday trading on Friday. 339,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,429. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06.

