Windsor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after buying an additional 9,299,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after buying an additional 1,666,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after buying an additional 785,040 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,295,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

