Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $9.99 on Friday, hitting $149.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,900,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

