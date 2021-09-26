Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,657,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 815,766 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $50,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

NYSE CCJ traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $20.07. 10,955,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.