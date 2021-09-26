Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $82.47. 1,906,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,257. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

