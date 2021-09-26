$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 32.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 131,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,074. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

