Swap (XWP) Hits Market Cap of $285,249.54

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Swap has a market cap of $285,249.54 and $132.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00101256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00127208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,307.98 or 1.00203671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.16 or 0.06950862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00750686 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,043,685 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

