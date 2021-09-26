TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $622,125.22 and approximately $5.97 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.37 or 0.00692663 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

