Lead Wallet Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $3.97 million and $266,318.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00101256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00127208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,307.98 or 1.00203671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.16 or 0.06950862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00750686 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

