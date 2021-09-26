Jennison Associates LLC Sells 135,567 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,567 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.96% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $2,264,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $320.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.86 and a 12-month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,775 shares of company stock valued at $110,429,884. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

