The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $456.46 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 122,302 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Express were worth $456,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

American Express stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.