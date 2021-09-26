Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.25% of Cintas worth $491,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.11.

CTAS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.47. The company had a trading volume of 245,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.24. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

