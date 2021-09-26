The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 425,201 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.37% of CGI worth $382,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 71.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 963,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $91.94. 96,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,991. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $93.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

