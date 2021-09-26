The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 807,674 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,157,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.67% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $342,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000.

Shares of JHMD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,526. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

