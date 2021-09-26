Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $171,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 157.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

