Clarus Group Inc. Sells 66,372 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarus Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,372 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Shares of XOM opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $243.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

