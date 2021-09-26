TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.
Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $989.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96.
In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
