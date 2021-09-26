TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $989.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

