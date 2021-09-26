The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 228,554 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.54% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,062,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $609.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,800. The firm has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.00 and a 200-day moving average of $501.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

