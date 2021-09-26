The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 311,073 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,667,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,073 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 92.60% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $686,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,879,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 232,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,803,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHEM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,745. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86.

