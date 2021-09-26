Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $415.84 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $415.84 million and approximately $32.08 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00130728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043365 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCEANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.