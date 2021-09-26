TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00130728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043365 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

