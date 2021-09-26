Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.78. The company had a trading volume of 662,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,129. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $199.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average of $173.09.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.81.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

