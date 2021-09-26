Chiliz Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $187.93 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00130728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043365 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,077,904 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

