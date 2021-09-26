Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Boston Partners grew its position in Mondelez International by 31.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,694. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

